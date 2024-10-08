EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia for 'hybrid activities'

BRUSSELS, October 8. /TASS/. The European Union has approved a new mechanism of sanctions against Russia for allegedly taking "hybrid activities" and interfering in elections abroad, according to a resolution of the EU Council.

"The Council today established a new framework for restrictive measures," the document says.

It specifies that this mechanism is aimed against certain "Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad." Restrictions will be imposed for "hybrid activities" and "interference in elections," for which it is planned to create another blacklist of individuals and legal entities whose assets are subject to blocking in European jurisdictions.