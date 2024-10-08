Russia-Azerbaijan relations develop positively — Putin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the positive development of relations between Moscow and Baku at a meeting with visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

"Last night we informally touched upon the current status of our relations. I want to note at once that relations are developing positively," Putin said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart ahead of the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Putin noted that Russia and Azerbaijan had many promising joint projects.

"There are many good, interesting projects in the field of energy and infrastructure development. They are all promising. They are all real, relevant, bilateral and multilateral," Putin emphasized.

The Russian leader added that relations between Moscow and Baku were moving forward steadily. He invited Aliyev to discuss whether it was necessary to make adjustments in some fields.

The CIS leaders gathered for an informal meeting on Monday evening. Russian presidential aide on foreign policy issues Yury Ushakov told the media that "the conversation was calm, frank and friendly."