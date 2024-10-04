Russia to send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November — envoy

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and will send another batch of essential goods via airplane in November, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said, following a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

"In November, the next batch with humanitarian aid from Russia will be sent by air to Afghanistan," he noted. "And this is not a one-time aid-action. We continue working on it."

According to Kabulov, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan "remains poor." As evidence, he pointed to the fact that 23 million Afghans live below the poverty line and "half of them are young people."

"These figures speak for themselves, so not only Russia, but all its partners in the Moscow Format are ready to assist Afghanistan to the extent of their economic capabilities," the diplomat emphasized.