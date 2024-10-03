Full-scale war in Middle East may well happen — Lebanon's ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A full-scale war in the Middle East after the start of Israel's invasion of Lebanon may well happen, Lebanon’s ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar has said in an interview with TASS.

"Nobody knows the intentions of this Israeli government and if it will be just a limited incursion into the Lebanese territory or it will be a wide operation, which will ignite a full-fledged war, not only with Lebanon, but with Lebanon and maybe with other countries in the region, including Iran," he said. "So let's hope that the diplomatic efforts will succeed in containing this kind of escalation and lead all of us to a political solution which is the only way to guarantee the security and the stability in the region for all parties."

On September 23, Israel launched an operation codenamed Northern Arrows against the Shiite organization Hezbollah and massive airstrikes on its military facilities. One of the strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah in Beirut on September 27. The Shiite organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel. In the early hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.