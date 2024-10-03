Russia maintains closest contact with Iran on situation in Middle East — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow is in the closest contact with Tehran on the situation in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are in the closest contact with Iran on the current situation," he noted.

"We share a wonderful experience of cooperation in various fields. I think this is the moment when our relations are particularly important," the senior diplomat stressed.

Late on October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in a statement in Hebrew that Israel would see even larger-scale attacks.