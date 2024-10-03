Russian Constitution does not prevent veterans from being elected president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. There is nothing preventing a veteran of war from being elected Russian president, provided the candidate meets the requirements set out in the Russian Constitution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He was asked to comment on the appointment of Artyom Zhoga, a graduate of the Time of Heroes program, as plenipotentiary presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District. Asked whether veterans could become Russian president, Peskov said: "Under the Constitution, it’s possible."

"Our constitution clearly spells out who can lead the nation," he added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Zhoga, giving him some instructions for his new position. In particular, Putin backed the newly-appointed envoy’s determination to maintain contact with his comrades-in-arms and fellow students from the Times of Heroes program.

The Times of Heroes program, launched on May 27, 2024, is aimed at training participants in and veterans of Moscow’s special military operation to be senior officials in government agencies and state corporations. Candidates identified as potential leaders were chosen to be included in the first enrollment group.