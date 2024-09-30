Kremlin refuses to comment on Austria election, says vote is country’s internal affair

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on Sunday’s legislative election in Austria as the vote is the country’s internal affair.

"This is an internal affair of the Austrians, of the Austrian voters, so we have nothing to comment on this," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Early results show the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) which opposes anti-Russian sanctions is leading with 29.2% of the vote, enough to obtain 58 seats in parliament. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer conceded defeat of his Austrian People’s Party (OVP) projected to pick up 52 seats.