Independent configuration for foreign trade payments to be created in BRICS — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia is working on creation of an independent payment and settlement configuration for foreign trade servicing in cooperation with BRICS countries, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"We are working within the framework of cooperation with BRICS countries on creation of our own payment and settlement configuration, which will create conditions for efficient and independent servicing of the entire foreign trade," the president said.

