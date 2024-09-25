Putin meets with Turkey’s parliament speaker in Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus in the Kremlin.

The politician had told TASS he had planned to talk to the Russian leader, but the Kremlin had not announced the meeting beforehand, although it had said the head of state had scheduled an international meeting.

Kurtulmus earlier met with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The politicians discussed cooperation between the two countries, noting that the high level of trust between Moscow and Ankara was made possible not least due to the good personal relations between the leaders of the two countries: Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Relations between Russia and Turkey are rapidly developing. Ankara is among Moscow’s top three trade partners.