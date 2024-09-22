Senior Russian diplomat meets with UN coordinator for Gaza in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met on Sunday with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag to discuss the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the press service of the Russian mission to the United Nations said.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the continuing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. They discussed Kaag and her team’s efforts to offer all-round humanitarian assistance to Palestinians who need it as part of the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 2720," it said.

Both sides "reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all forcibly held persons, a comprehensive humanitarian assistance and reviving the peaceprocess on the basis of international law," it added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.