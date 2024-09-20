Putin's speech is being prepared for Russian Energy Week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing a speech at the Russian Energy Week that will be held in Moscow on September 26-28, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin’s speech is being prepared for the Russian Energy Week, there will be foreign guests, we will give you more information in due time," he said, answering a TASS question on whether the head of state will attend the event.

The government reported earlier that the main theme of Russian Energy Week 2024 will be energy cooperation in a multipolar world. The business program of the forum includes about 30 thematic sessions and business dialogues.