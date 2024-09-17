Slovaks care about remembrances of struggle against Nazis — intel chief

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society (RHS), highlighted the Slovaks' respectful attitude toward the memory of the Slovak National Uprising and the joint struggle of the Soviet and Slovak nations against the Nazi invaders.

"I fondly remember how, 10 years ago, I had the privilege of visiting Banska Bystrica during the celebration of the Slovak National Uprising's anniversary. I was deeply impressed by the warmth and care with which the Slovaks honor the memory of the Uprising and the joint struggle of the Soviet and Slovak peoples against the Nazi invaders. I am very pleased that this sentiment is still upheld by both the Slovak people and their government today," he said during a round table dedicated to the history of the resistance movement in the occupied countries of Europe during World War II.

The RHS recalled that the uprising, which broke out on August 29, 1944, was one of the major episodes of popular resistance to the Nazi invaders. In the course of two months of fighting, the Slovak rebels managed to significantly undermine the enemy occupation forces and create conditions for further liberation of the country by the Red Army. The Soviet Union provided significant support to the rebels.