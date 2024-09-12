Ukrainian attacks leave 126 Russian civilians affected over last week — official

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. As many as 126 Russian civilians have been affected over the past week and more than 15 people have been killed as a result of the Ukrainian army attacks, Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, reported.

"Over the past week, we have 126 people who suffered. Over 15 died, including children," he said on air of Solovyov Live TV channel.

Miroshnik also noted that during August over 850 civilians were injured in the attacks on civilian infrastructure and about 100 people were killed.