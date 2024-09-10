West pushing Kiev’s terrorist regime to cross redlines — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev’s Western sponsors are pushing it toward crossing redlines and the latest drone attack on residential quarters near Moscow is another evidence, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Western sponsors are pushing the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime across the redlines. The latest attack on peacefully sleeping quarters in the Moscow Region, the strike on a high-rise residential building in Ramenskoye only proves that. Russia will hold the bloody clown and his accomplices - those who are arming and supporting his junta - accountable without fail," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The collective West has fallen in an agony of frenzy" and all statements by European politicians about the need for talks are immediately devaluated by their decisions to continue military assistance to Ukraine, he noted. In a bid to preserve their hegemony and "reach their utopian goal of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia," they are ready to unleash a third world war, even though they understand that their permission to attack Russian cities with long-range missiles will not go unanswered, the stressed.

"An in this context, I would like to expose the rotten nature of the West’s double standards. While considering whether or not to allow Ukrainian fascists to kill civilians in Russia with American weapons, [US Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken announces new sanctions against Iran because of its alleged military-technical cooperation with Russia. Do they think they can make anyone else dance to their tune by means of sanctions?" he wrote.

A massive attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia’s Central Federal District took place in the early hours of September 10. In particular, Moscow and the Moscow, Tula, Oryol, and Kaluga regions were attacked. According to the latest information, as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Region, several apartment buildings were damaged, one woman was killed and several people got injured.