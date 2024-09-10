Putin holds talks with Vietnamese National Assembly chair Tran Thanh Manh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with Vietnam’s Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Manh, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov noted that Putin was informed about the recent talks between Tran Thanh Manh and the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"There were also discussions on key issues in the development of Russian-Vietnamese negotiations during President Putin's recent visit to Vietnam," he added.

Russian President Putin visited Vietnam as part of the East Asia tour running between June 18 and 20. The Russian president held talks with the Vietnamese leader, To Lam, and later signed at least 11 agreements on bilateral cooperation.

The Kremlin’s official website reported at that time that: "The Russian Federation and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam adopted a joint statement on further developing their comprehensive strategic partnership within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Treaty on Foundations of Friendly Relations between Russia and Vietnam."