Putin to participate in massive Russian naval exercise via video link — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Ocean-2024 naval exercise via video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a news briefing.

According to Peskov, Putin "will participate in the launch of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 strategic maneuvers." "These are the first such massive naval drills ever, taking place in multiple oceans at once," he added, saying that other forces and pilots from the Russian Navy will be taking part, too.

After Putin delivers his opening remarks, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Alexander Moiseyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, and fleet commanders are also expected to make reports.

"Our foreign partners are also taking part," Peskov said, without specifying exactly what countries will join the maneuvers.

The head of state, who is also the country’s supreme commander in chief, last inspected drills in September 2022 when the Vostok-2022 exercise took place on the Sergeyevsky range in the Far East’s Primorye Territory.

The Ocean-2024 exercise, to run through September 16, will involve units and formations from the Russian Navy. The drills will be overseen by Admiral Moiseyev. The maneuvers will be a key measure as part of operational and combat training of the Russian Armed Forces this year, the Defense Ministry has said.