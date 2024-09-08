Vietnamese parliament speaker arrives in Moscow on official visit

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Speaker of Vietnam’s National Assembly (unicameral parliament) Tran Thanh Man arrived in Moscow on Sunday, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) said.

"The speaker of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has arrived on an official visit to Moscow. Tran Thanh Man has come to Russia at the invitation of Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. First deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma Ivan Melnikov welcomed him at the airport," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Melnikov said earlier, that the Vietnamese parliament speaker would pay a visit to Russia from September 8 through 10 to discuss aspects of interbank cooperation, trade, and joint projects.