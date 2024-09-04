NATO stirs the pot in Asia-Pacific region — Russian Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is militarizing the Asia-Pacific region and stirring up tensions there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"NATO is militarizing the region, taking steps to stir up conflict potential," the diplomat said.

Zakharova quipped that she had not heard anyone inviting NATO to the region.

"This is their expansion, another attempt to come and start dictating to others," Zakharova said.

According to her, countries "that worked hard daily to escape poverty and dependence during the colonial era, unfortunately are now subject to unresolved conflicts left over by their colonizers."

"They created time bombs, and now these bombs are ready to go off," Zakharova said. The diplomat stressed that major efforts must now be undertaken "to prevent this."

