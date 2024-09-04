Consequences of further Ukrainian terror to be 'extremely painful' — Russian MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow warns NATO countries that it will give an immediate and extremely harsh response in the event of any new terrorist activity by the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"They (EU politicians - TASS) are losing their grip on reality, giving absolutely no pause to think about the risks of continuing to escalate this dangerous conflict, even where it would behoove them to do so," the diplomat said. "We would like to caution such irresponsible politicians in EU countries, in NATO, across the ocean, that in case of relevant aggressive steps by the Kiev regime, Russia’s response will be immediate. I think that a lot of this you have already been observing over recent days. And the responses will be extremely painful," Zakharova stressed.

The diplomat noted that the European politicians "now only have one so-called Western piece of rhetoric left, the one about strategically defeating Russia." "They are not even mentioning the people of Ukraine anymore, or democracy," she concluded.

About forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.