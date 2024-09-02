Putin to discuss Far East development infrastructure in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will familiarize himself with already achieved results of Far Eastern Federal District development and discuss plans for the future during his work in Vladivostok on September 4 and 5.

"The head of state will see an interactive presentation of Far East development results with videoconference connections to residents of advance development territories ready to launch their projects and will hold a meeting on matters of development of Far Eastern Federal District’s infrastructure," Kremlin’s press service said in respect of plans of the Russian leader for September 4.

Putin will also hold a working meeting with Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako on the same day. On September 5, the president will take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.