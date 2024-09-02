Putin, Khurelsukh to discuss regional problems, cooperation — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will discuss regional problems and cooperation in industry, agriculture and energy, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Promising areas for interaction between our countries will be discussed, including cooperation in the sphere of industry, agriculture, energy and transport, including the railroad one. Naturally, international and regional problems will be highlighted," Ushakov said.

"Particular attention will be dedicated to issues of education, expansion of teaching in Russian, and education of Mongolian youth in Russian educational institutions," the official added.