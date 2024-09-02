Ukraine strikes over 120 houses in Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, September 2. /TASS/. More than 120 private and apartment houses, five industrial enterprises and some 140 cars have been damaged in the Belgorod Region due to shelling and drone attacks over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, two aerial attacks in Belgorod knocked out glazing in 175 units in 40 apartment buildings, damaged 33 private houses, 94 cars, and three social facilities.

"[In the Belgorod district] 13 private houses, five units in four apartment buildings, 17 cars and one social facility were damaged over the past 24 hours. Four cars were destroyed by fire. In Shagarovka, the Belgorod district, dry grass caught fire from falling debris. In the village of Dubovoye two houses catched fire, and also did one building in Maysky. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fires," the governor said.

In the Borisovsky district, in the village of Baytsury, two private houses were damaged. In the Grayvoronsky district, two private houses, three cars and a power supply line were damaged in the village of Mokraya Orlovka.

In the Shebekinsky district, 17 private and seven apartment buildings were damaged. A private garage and six cars were also destroyed by fire. "Fifteen cars, a harvester, a social facility, five industrial enterprises, a commercial building, a garage cooperative, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged," the region's head informed.