Turkey ready to discuss pulling troop from Syria, but terms not yet agreed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, but specific terms haven’t been agreed yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"The Turks are ready for this, but specific parameters haven’t been agreed yet. We are talking about the return of refugees, about the measures necessary to suppress the terrorist threat, which will make the presence of the Turkish contingents unnecessary. All this is in the works," the minister said.

He said that according to the Syrian government a clear decision about the process for the eventual withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is necessary for the normalization of relations with Istanbul.

Lavrov sees Israeli goal to fully destroy Hamas as having no chance to succeed

The Israeli objective to completely exterminate Hamas is unreachable, so the sides need to sit down for talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"At this time, when Israel is determined to achieve by force rather than negotiation a ‘final solution’ (as some public figures used to say in previous historical situations) to the Palestinian problem, West Jerusalem is similarly escalating its forceful actions against the organizations they believe support the Palestinians, in an extremist context: Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Palestine. Israel is determined to destroy it. This policy has absolutely no chances to succeed. They need to hold talks," Lavrov said.

Lavrov says US brings oil, gas, grain out of Syria rather than fights terrorism

The United States is not fighting terrorism in Syria, instead engaging in taking oil, gas and grain out of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"The Americans are not accomplishing any tasks in the field of anti-terrorism. What they do is very actively create a quasi-state there. Unlike the entire territory of Syria, which is controlled by the legitimate government, against which harsh sanctions have been announced, including the suffocating Caesar Act, these sanctions do not apply in the American-controlled territory. Moreover, money is being invested there. It is there that the richest oil and gas fields and the most fertile agricultural land are located and mercilessly exploited," he said. "Oil, gas and grain are sent out by the Americans and their sidekicks and sold."

Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran to discuss normalization between Ankara and Damascus

Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran plan to hold another meeting in the foreseeable future to discuss normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"We made great effort in foreign and defense ministries to hold meetings last year with the participation of both defense and foreign ministries and special agencies. We used them to try to discuss conditions that could lead to the normalization of relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey. Those meetings were attended by representatives of Syria, Turkey, Russia and Iran," the minister said. "We now believe it would be reasonable to prepare another meeting. I am sure that it will take place in the foreseeable future. "

Lavrov’s interview is meant to be part of RT’s documentary titled Bridges to the East.