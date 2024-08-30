Nearly 220 civilians hurt as result of Ukraine attack on Kursk Region

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. Nearly 220 civilians, including 11 children, have been hurt as a result of Ukraine’s massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk, Pavel Alimenko, an acting deputy health minister in the regional government, said.

"In cumulative total since August 6, 2024, as many as 219 civilians, including 11 children, have been hurt in shelling attacks on the Kursk Region. Sixty-five patients, including two children, are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals," he said, adding that five medical establishments in five border districts of the Kursk Region have suspended routine patient appointments.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amount to more than 7,800 troops and 75 tanks.