Russian FPV drone teams strike Ukrainian military equipment in Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Attack FPV drone teams of Russia’s Battlegroup North struck Ukrainian military hardware in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry also uploaded footage showing combat operations by Russian troops.

"In the course of fulfilling combat missions, UAV teams of the Battlegroup North strike Ukrainian combat hardware. The footage shows UAV operators launching an FPV drone and skillfully approaching and hitting enemy targets. Specialists continue striking the enemy in any weather conditions," the ministry said.

As a Russian attack UAV platoon commander said, Ukraine’s military has employed a large amount of Western-made equipment in the borderline Kursk Region, in particular, US-made M113 and MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, and also Ukrainian Kazak armored vehicles.

"When an observation squad uncovers a target, FPV drone teams get down to work along with the teams of Mavic explosive drones, which already destroy small groups of infantry," he said.

During radio intercepts, Russian servicemen could hear the speech of foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side, in particular, those speaking Polish, he added.