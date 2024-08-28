Five drones attack Kirov Region, no injuries reported

KIROV, August 28. /TASS/. Five fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the city of Kotelnich in the Kirov Region; no injuries were reported, the city’s local Unified Duty Dispatch Service (EDDS) told TASS.

Earlier, regional governor Alexander Sokolov reported that a UAV had attacked an oil storage tank in Kotelnich.

"The object came under five attacks with the use of fixed-wing UAVs. No casualties occurred. There is light smoke. They hit a kerosene reservoir, which is currently being treated with foam," the agency source said.

According to Sokolov, the situation is under control. The city’s head Oleg Ismailov and special agencies are working at the scene.

Kotelnich is located on the bank of the Vyatka River more than 80 km from Kirov.