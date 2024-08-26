Putin invites Abbas to BRICS summit in Kazan — Palestinian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to take part in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal, has told a news conference.

"President Putin has officially invited Mahmoud Abbas to participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October," Nofal said.

He added that it was also agreed to convene a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Palestinian economic commission in Moscow in December.

Earlier, Mahmoud Abbas, speaking in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, mentioned the possibility of holding at the BRICS summit a special meeting dedicated exclusively to Palestine to let all participating countries express their opinion on the current events there.