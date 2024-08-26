F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. F-16 fighters might have been hit as a hangar containing freshly provided Western aircraft was struck in Ivano-Frankovsk, Sergey Lebedev from the pro-Russian underground resistance said via Telegram.

"Not only power facilities come under attack, as a hangar with recently supplied aircraft has been hit in Ivano-Frankovsk. Two F-16s were hidden there, according to underground resistance," he wrote.

Also, fuel tanks were hit in the strike, Lebedev added. Lots of ambulances are being seen on the streets of the Ukrainian city as the military has cordoned off some of its sectors, he said.