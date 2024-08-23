Russia takes some rear enemy positions under fire control near Karlovka in DPR

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. Russian artillery has taken a number of positions in the rear of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Karlovka in the Krasny Liman sector of the line of engagement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) under fire control, a law enforcement officer told TASS.

"Quite a number of rear Ukrainian positions near Karlovka have been taken under fire control by artillerymen from one of our brigades," the officer said.

This should serve to weaken Ukrainian defenses at this sector of the line of engagement, he added.