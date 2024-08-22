Ukrainian forces attack ferry with fuels tanks in port of Kavkaz — Russian officials

KRASNODAR, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked a railroad ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz, setting off a fire, the Krasnodar Region task force said.

"The Kiev regime attempted another terrorist attack on the territory of the Krasnodar Region. An attack targeted a railroad ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are working at the scene," officials said on Telegram.

No casualties have been reported as yet.

The task force warned residents that a ban is in place on making photos and videos of air defense operations and posting the information to social media platforms.