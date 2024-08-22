Russian forces down several air targets, drones over Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 22. /TASS/. A Russian air defense system has shot down several air targets and drones over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod district: several air targets and drones were shot down. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, four cars and a wall of one of the enterprises in Belgorod were damaged as a result of falling debris from two drones. "All emergency services are working at the site. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the governor added.