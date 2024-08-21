Russian forces aware of where Ukraine may attack in Kursk Region, commander says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian forces are aware of where Ukrainian troops may try to carry out an attack in the Kursk area, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"As far as I can see, they are regrouping because they have realized they cannot advance from where they are today. I think they will carry out an attack in another area very soon in order to be able to move on from there," he told Channel One.

"There are two areas where we believe an attack is possible," Alaudinov added.