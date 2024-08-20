Ukrainian forces fragmented in border area near Kursk — Russian commander

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian units have broken off into small groups, the commander of a T-72B3 tank crew with the call sign Chek said. His fighters are currently deployed in the borderline Russian region of Kursk.

"We are currently busy with our mission to prevent the enemy from breaking deeper into the Kursk Region. Everybody’s involved, including aerial and ground-based reconnaissance," the senior Russian serviceman recounted in a video posted on the Heroes of Z channel on Telegram. "The enemy has broken into minor groups. Also, by means of aerial and ground-based reconnaissance, they are being tracked and hit by heavy fire. We are providing fire support to units engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops," he said.

The Russian commander commended his crew for their teamwork and readiness to perform combat tasks.