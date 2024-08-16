Russian, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss bilateral agenda — MFA

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination of diplomatic efforts to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the ministers' telephone conversation.

"On August 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. During the conversation they discussed topical issues of Russian-Uzbek interaction, including at the regional and international levels, as well as the schedule of upcoming bilateral events," the ministry informed.

The department added that the sides considered key tasks of the two countries' foreign ministries within implementing agreements following Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Uzbekistan this May. "The sides confirmed their intention to closely coordinate diplomatic efforts to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Moscow and Tashkent, including joint work in the UN and at various multilateral integration platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.