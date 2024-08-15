Russian Defense Minister holds series of meetings on security of border regions

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov holds a series of meetings on ensuring the security of border regions, the Defense Ministry announced, adding that the Wednesday meeting was dedicated to additional measures to protect the people of the Belgorod Region.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held another meeting on ensuring security of the people and infrastructure facilities in border territories in Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions. During today’s meeting, additional measures for ensuring territorial integrity and inviolability, and security of the population and infrastructure of the Belgorod region from attacks of Ukrainian troops were discussed," the ministry said.

Previously, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that, in the past 24 hours, 23 regional settlements were attacked by Ukrainian troops. A state of federal emergency has been declared in the Belgorod Region starting on August 15.