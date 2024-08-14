Russia does not yet intend to convene UNSC on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region — mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 14. /TASS/. Russia at this stage is not going to request a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in connection with the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region, the country’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

"Not, not at this point," he said in response to a reporter’s question. "We gave our assessment, and frankly, it's up to Ukraine to call maybe for this meeting, because of the losses that they're having in this absolutely reckless and mad operation," the diplomat emphasized.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 servicemen, at least 37 tanks and more than 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.