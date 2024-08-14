Over 8,000 residents of borderline Kursk Region staying in temporary accommodation centers

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Over 8,000 residents of the borderline Kursk Region currently stay in temporary accommodation centers," the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS.

"As of today, more than 8,000 people, including over 2,500 children, stay in temporary accommodation centers," in 11 Russian regions, the ministry specified.

Work to temporarily resettle people and provide them with everything they need continues, it added.

Most residents of the Kursk Region districts bordering on Ukraine have been evacuated to safety, the ministry reported.

"Most residents of the Kursk Region’s border districts have been temporarily resettled and are safe. Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 people have been evacuated to safe areas," it said.