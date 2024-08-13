Putin highlights Russia’s support for Palestinians amid humanitarian crisis

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. Russia has been following the humanitarian crisis in Palestine with sorrow and concern, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

"Certainly, we are following the humanitarian disaster facing Palestine with great sorrow and concern. On our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," he noted.

"As you know, we have sent 700 metric tons of various cargo [to Palestine]; and we are doing our best to use every opportunity to support the Palestinians," Putin told Abbas.

"First of all, we are certainly concerned about civilian fatalities. According to the United Nations, 40,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children," Putin added.