Lithuania hands note of protest to Russia over 'attack' on embassy

VILNIUS, August 12. /TASS/. Lithuania has handed a note of protest to a Russian diplomat over "an attack" on the country’s embassy in Moscow, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Early on Monday morning, four unidentified, masked individuals smeared the entrance to the Lithuanian embassy in Moscow with red paint. A diplomat from the Russian embassy in Lithuania was summoned to the Foreign Ministry with regard to the attack," the statement reads.

Earlier, someone splashed red paint on two entrances to the Lithuanian embassy building in downtown Moscow, smearing red handprints on the embassy’s sign.

Meanwhile, the situation is calm in the area, with police officers stationed near the embassy. An exhibition dubbed "Nuremberg Trials. The View From Moscow" continues in the vicinity of the embassy.