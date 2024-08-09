DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units have found themselves in poor condition between Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name Toretsk) and Novgorodskoye (Ukrainian name New York), located west of Gorlovka in the DPR, an adviser to the DPR’s head, Igor Kimakovsky, has said on Channel One.

"We continue to crush the enemy in the Toretsk area. At the moment, the main fighting is on in the north of New York. The enemy’s group between New York and Toretsk is now in poor condition," said Kimakovsky.

He added that the enemy had tried to counterattack near the village of Novgorodskoye, but these attempts were unsuccessful.