Revitalization of Russia-Lebanon relations crucial to situation in region — envoy

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Stepping up cooperation between Russia and Lebanon will be useful for the situation in the Middle East, Russia's special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has told the media.

"The current situation as it is, the intensification of our cooperation will be very important not only for our bilateral relations, but also for the situation in the region as a whole," he stated.

"We have long-standing contacts. The ties are very good, historical and spiritual," Bogdanov noted.