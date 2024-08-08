Leaders of Russia, Vietnam affirm their resolve to boost bilateral partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam, reaffirmed plans to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders "reiterated their mutual commitment to strengthening further the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam and boosting bilateral cooperation across the board," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Lam expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of agreements reached following the Russian leader’s state visit to Vietnam on June 20 and cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi in the international arena, including in light of Russia’s BRICS presidency.

According to the Kremlin, Putin warmly congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his election as secretary general of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party as he wished him every success as a politician and statesman. The two leaders also agreed to continue personal communication.