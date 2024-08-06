Ukraine fired about 130 at Belgorod Region over past day, governor says

BELGOROD, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked six districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region, firing a total of 130 munitions and launching 47 drones over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoron municipal district, 47 munitions were fired at the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Dronovka, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Poroz and Spodaryushino in four shelling attacks, in addition to seven drones," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, in the Belgorod District, the settlements of Oktyabrsky, Politotdelsky and the villages of Blizhneye, Dolbino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Repnoye, Shchetinovka and Yasniye Zori were attacked by eight drones and shelled with 13 munitions, and air defenses shot down five drones. During the day, one passenger car burned down and windows were shattered in three apartments of one apartment building, and damage was done to two single-family homes, 26 passenger cars, a social facility, a communications infrastructure facility, a construction trailer and a garage.

In the Borisovsky District, 24 munitions were fired and one drone was launched. In Krasnoyaruzhsky District, five munitions were fired and 24 drones were launched. In Volokonovsky District, five munitions were fired at the village of Tishanka in two shelling attacks. In the Shebekinsky municipal district, Ukrainian forces fired 36 munitions in seven shelling attacks, and launched seven drones.

"Over the past day, one truck burned down, and damage was inflicted to seven apartment buildings, two single-family homes, a Gazelle vehicle, eight cars, a retail outlet, a structure on the territory of an farm enterprise and a power line," the governor said.

He said six civilians were injured in the attacks on the Shebekinsky municipal district, and five of them were taken to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. The sixth victim sought medical assistance on his own.