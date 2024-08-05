Russia hopes for soonest political stabilization in Bangladesh — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the soonest stabilization of the political situation in Bangladesh, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Moscow insists that the change of political forces in power in Bangladesh is a domestic affair of that country. At the same time, we hope that political processes in the friendly country will return to the constitutional dimension soon," it said.

The ministry noted that the situation in the country is currently controlled by the Bangladeshi army. "An interim government is expected to be formed soon. According to our embassy in Dhaka, Russian nationals were not hurt during the protests," it added.

Students took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated, with demonstrations growing into riots. Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4. According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested since the outbreak of riots.

At least 300 people have died in the protests, AFP said earlier, citing local police and medics. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources as saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.

Amid the protests, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. The country’s army commander Waker-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will be formed.