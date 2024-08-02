Two civilians injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. Two civilians have been injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A man was injured in Shebekino as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on an apartment building. He was taken to a hospital with a shrapnel wound to his thigh. All necessary assistance is being provided," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor also reported that in the village of Rzhevka a drone attacked a private residential house. A man with shrapnel wounds to the face was treated on the spot, he refused to be hospitalized. The roof and windows of the house were damaged.

"As a result of another drone attack on Rzhevka, the roofs of another house and a garage were damaged. The third drone exploded on the garage, causing a fire. It has been extinguished," the governor added.

He pointed that information on the consequences is being clarified as the operational services are working on the ground.