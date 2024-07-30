14 civilians killed, over 80 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian towns in past week

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Fourteen civilians were killed and more than 80 were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russian settlements during the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"During the past week, civilian casualties from Nazi shelling attacks amounted to 95: eighty-one people, including seven minors, were wounded, and 14 died," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Miroshnik, the most intensive shelling attacks were reported during the week from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the borderline Belgorod Region. Apart from that, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the borderline Kursk Region reported increased number of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. In all, in his words, nearly 2,400 rounds were fired at populated localities in Russia in the past week. "Ukrainian forces used NATO artillery systems, multiple missile launchers, including US-made HIMARS systems, to attack civilian facilities. They also used various unmanned aerial vehicles to commit crimes against civilian population. Large drones capable of carrying up to 50kg of explosives were reportedly used in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk Regions," he added.