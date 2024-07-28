Putin stresses pride for Russia in Navy Day address

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is the sea power and the pride for it is special on the Navy Day, President Vladimir Putin said at the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.

"We always celebrate this holiday solemnly, with respect and love to the glorious Navy, with the pride for our country - the sea power," the head of state said.

"Russia obtained this critical status owing to its geopolitical position, great geographic discoveries, and the colossal contribution to studies of the World Ocean," the President added.