Impossible to completely eradicate Hamas as Netanyahu seeks - Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, July 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refers to the total eradication of Hamas as a key precondition for a ceasefire in Gaza, but this objective is unrealistic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at the end of his visit to Malaysia.

"No prospect for an end to this bloodshed can be seen yet. Israel, through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in response to calls for a ceasefire that it would not stop until it completely eliminates Hamas. In my opinion, and many of my colleagues share this point of view, it is an unrealistic tasks to eradicate the organization which exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world," the minister said.

Lavrov pointed out that certain countries are trying to draw up new compromise proposals that call for an end to violence step by step, "given that Israel rejects an immediate ceasefire."

"Some Arab countries, Egypt and Qatar are working with the Americans, and they also hold some meetings with the Israelis. In my opinion, it is not very good that the Palestinians are excluded from meetings that are designed to eventually determine their future. In this regard, we will continue to help restore the Palestinian unity," the Russian foreign minister said.