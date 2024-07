VLADIVOSTOK, July 28. /TASS/. The sailpast and the sports festival were held in Vladivostok on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day, TASS reports.

"On this solemn day, I wish everyone casting in their lot with the service for the Fatherland in the Navy strong health, successes in voyages and warm meetings on the home shore. Glory to the Russian Navy," Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako said.

The parade traditionally took place in the Golden Horn Bay.