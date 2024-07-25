Russian, Cambodian foreign ministers support intensifying efforts on ASEAN platforms

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea took stock of the practical interaction in the framework of Russia-ASEAN dialogue partnership and supported further enhancement of coordination of efforts on ASEAN-centric platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that "the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Russian-Cambodian cooperation with focus on foreign policy, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres."

Lavrov arrived in Vientiane on Thursday morning to participate in ASEAN events.